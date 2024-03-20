The 5th Annual Adult Egg Hunt Hosted By The Chattery Returns On Saturday, March 30

The much-anticipated adult egg hunt hosted by nonprofit, The Chattery is returning to Sculpture Fields on Saturday, March 30th. The hunt will occur from 1 to 3 p.m. and the hoppy hour will take place at Fifty Fifty Wine + Martini Bar (43 Station Street) from 3 to 5 p.m.

In its fifth year, the hunt combines the arts, community collaboration, and education. The Chattery partners with a range of artists of a variety of mediums to create one-of-a-kind works of art on evergreen wooden eggs. Adult participants can search for them in hopes of taking one home. Additionally, hunters can learn about Sculpture Fields by admiring the sculptures and gathering information about sculptors by downloading an app for a self-guided park tour.

In addition to artist-designed eggs, traditional eggs filled with candy will also be available to find, and hunters, if they’re lucky, can take home prizes that have been generously donated from local businesses. Egg prizes include everything from gift cards for local coffee to a complimentary visit to Ruby Falls.

The Egg Hunt will conclude with an after-party “hoppy hour” at 43 Station Street.

“Typically, our egg hunts conclude with a hoppy hour that encourages hunters to visit various businesses on the southside while receiving discounts,” says Shawanda Mason, creative director at The Chattery. “This year, we decided to change things so everyone can celebrate their findings in one space. We’re excited to team up with Fifty Fifty Wine and Martini Bar for a fun after-party and spring-themed cocktails.”

The Egg Hunt will include:

Tunes from DJMCPRO

$5 Champagne bar

A pop-up market featuring a mix of local vendors

Returning this year is a V.I.P. ticket option where guests can level up their egg hunt experience. V.I.P. tickets include a basket to collect eggs, a charcuterie cup from Bleu Fox Cheese Shop, two champagne drink tickets and a 30-second headstart to hunt for eggs. V.I.P. ticket sales end on Wednesday, March 27, at Noon. Limited V.I.P. tickets are available.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Hang out, support the vendors and enjoy the music

2 p.m. to 3 pm. - Hunt starts

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Hoppy Hour at 43 Station Street

Online ticket sales end Friday, March 29 at 5 p.m. and are $7. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10; there are no refunds. A rain date has been set for Saturday, April 6.

The Great Adult Egg Hunt is sponsored by Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel P.C, HHM CPAs and Kenco Group.

For more information about The Great Adult Egg Hunt and to purchase tickets please visit www.thechattery.org/egghunt.