The BlueCross Bowl Football Championship Returns To Chattanooga For A Second Year

The 2022 BlueCross Bowl Tennessee state high school football championships return to Chattanooga for the second consecutive year.

The BlueCross Bowl is presented by Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) and hosted by Chattanooga Sports, a division of the Chattanooga Tourism Co.

The games will be held Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 1-3 at Finley Stadium on the Southside.

In March 2021, TSSAA announced Chattanooga as the host community for the 2021 and 2022 state football championships. The 2021 BlueCross Bowl welcomed teams from all over the state, sold over 27,000 tickets, and had an economic impact of $3 million. Over the three full days of championships, the 2022 BlueCross Bowl will attract thousands of fans and welcome over 1,100 high school athletes, with another $3 million economic impact in our community.

Tickets can be purchased online now at GoFan.co/TSSAA. Tickets purchased in advance are $12 each and are good for all three games on the ticket date. Tickets purchased at the gate are $15 each.

SCHEDULE:

Thursday, Dec. 1

11 a.m. – Division II-AA Championship

3 p.m. – Division II-A Championship

7 p.m. – Division II-AAA Championship

Friday, Dec. 2

11 a.m. – Class 3A Championship

3 p.m. – Class 1A Championship

7 p.m. – Class 5A Championship

Saturday, Dec. 3

11 a.m. – Class 4A Championship

3 p.m. – Class 2A Championship

7 p.m. – Class 6A Championship

For all 2022 BlueCross Bowl details, visit CHAChampionships.com.