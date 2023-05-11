The Chattery To Host Its First Market Of 2023 Focused On Self-Care

Just ahead of Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 13th, The Chattery will host its first shopping market of the year focused on self-care.

The Chattery’s Self-Care Saturday market will feature vendors and activities to promote different elements of self-care.

The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Chattery’s classroom space (1800 Rossville Ave, Suite 108); admission is free.

The Chattery’s Self-Care Saturday market will highlight a variety of local businesses and activities focused on mind, body and soul. Vendors and activities include:

BLOOM CBD - all-natural bath bombs

Coffee tastings with Goodman Coffee (two times available: 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.)

Divine Purity Aurapothecary - products to help you achieve the ultimate self-care

Journaling station with Upstate Mississippi

Manicures by Millennial Nail Bar

Massages from Katz Massage

Maven Table - a delicious collection of crafted balsamic cocktail mixers

Tarot readings by Intuitive Empowerment

While entry into the market is free, some add-on activities require payment. A fee is required to secure a spot for manicures, tarot readings, and coffee tastings. Prices for those activities are as follows:

Manicures: $35 (pre-book) & $45 (day of and based on availability)

Tarot readings: $44

Coffee tastings: $25

“As an organization and as founders, we’re prioritizing self-care this year personally and professionally,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder of The Chattery. “While difficult, we realize how important it is to make an effort to prioritize our physical and mental well-being and want to help others realize the same.”

For additional updates on The Chattery’s Self-Care Market, visit www.thechattery.org.