The Ironman Pro Series Comes To Chattanooga This Sunday With The Ironman 70.3

The fifth stop for the IRONMAN Pro Series will see many of the world’s top professional triathletes descend on Chattanooga to fight for a piece of the $50,000 total event pro prize purse.

The inaugural year of the IRONMAN Pro Series, which was first announced in October of 2023, will see professional triathletes vie for the title of IRONMAN Pro Series Champion and their share of an incremental $1.7 million dollars paid at years end on top of individual event payout creating a total pro prize and bonus purse of nearly $6 million in 2024 season.

Age-group athletes will compete alongside the professionals on the same Qatar Airways IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon course, looking to earn qualifying slots to the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon in Taupō, New Zealand, taking place on December 14 and 15, 2024.

This event also offers 2024 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship, Nice, France, slots to the Top 5 Placed Women in each age group category.

The 2024 Qatar Airways IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon will see athletes kick off their race with a unique 1.4-mile swim in the Tennessee River before embarking on the 56-mile bike course through northern Georgia and historic Chickamauga. The 13.1-mile run course takes athletes through scenic downtown Chattanooga before finishing at Ross’s Landing along the Tennessee River.

The event will welcome over 3,500 registered participants from 31 countries, regions and territories, and all 50 U.S. States.

The top five countries represented are the United States, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, and Great Britain. The top five U.S. States represented are Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia.

18-year-old Bailey Nobili from Eastham, Mass. is the youngest female athlete racing

18-year-old Mathis Young from Chattanooga is the youngest male athlete racing.

74-year-old Liz Perri from Ann Arbor, Mich. is the oldest female athlete racing

83-year-old Howard Glass from Jupiter, Fla. is the oldest male athlete racing.

Occupations include airline pilot, attorney, clergy, dentist, flight attendant, fire fighter, engineer, healthcare professional, scientist, musician, lifeguard, and writer.

The Pro field consists of athletes representing 11 countries, regions, and territories and 23 U.S. States. Top contenders in Chattanooga who have placed at the IRONMAN World Championship & IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship include:

Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR) -- 2nd at 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship; 5th at 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship; 3rd at 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship; 4th at 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship

Sarah True (CAN) -- 4th at 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship; 4th at 2018 IRONMAN World Championship

Jackson Laundry (CAN) -- 5th at 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship

Sunday, May 19 – Race Day

4:30 a.m. – 6:15 a.m. Transition Area Open – Transition 1 in Ross’s Landing

4:30 a.m. – 6:45 a.m. – Athlete Shuttle Bus from Transition to Swim Start – Picks up at Ross’s Landing

6:50 a.m. – Pro Race Start – 1.4 Miles Upriver from Ross’s Landing

7:03 a.m. – Age Group Rolling Start – 1.4 Miles Upriver from Ross’s Landing

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. IRONMAN Village & Official IRONMAN Store – Ross’s Landing

4 p.m. – Awards Ceremony & 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship Slot Allocation/Rolldown Ceremony

Full event schedule can be found here.

This year, in conjunction with Qatar Airways IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga, the IRONMAN Foundation is distributing over $25,000 in charitable giveback to local organizations within the Chattanooga region, bringing the total historical giveback to over $884,000.

The new IRONMAN Pro Series website has everything anyone needs to follow the new Series from broadcast, triathlete bios, race details, stats, plus the latest point standings, visit proseries.ironman.com.