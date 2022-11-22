Thousands To Celebrate A Local Tradition While Helping Homeless Families

More than 5,000 people and hundreds of dogs are expected to descend on Coolidge Park to burn off some Thanksgiving pre-meal calories while celebrating a long time Chattanooga Thanksgiving tradition on Thursday, November 24 at the Crown Automotive Group Grateful Gobbler Walk.

The family and pet friendly 5K will begin promptly at 8 am, giving everyone an opportunity to be home by 10 am to place the finishing touches on their Thanksgiving meal.

Every dollar raised from the Grateful Gobbler Walk will ensure that the Maclellan Shelter for Families can continue to provide shelter, childcare, transportation, life opportunities, and most importantly HOPE to families experiencing homelessness.

There will be onsite registration on Thanksgiving morning beginning at 6:30 am and will continue until 7:45 am, just before the start of the walk.

The cost to participate is $30 for walkers/runners 13 year and older and $15 for ages 12 and under. For those who are planning to travel out of town for the holiday or sleep in on Thanksgiving morning, you can still support the Grateful Gobbler Walk by registering either as a Virtual or Sleep Walker for $20.

For more information or to register, visit gratefulgobblerwalk.org