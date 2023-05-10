Thrillville Fair Returns To Camp Jordan Park For A Second Year Of Fun

The Thrillville Fair, formally the Scenic City State Fair, is back and better than ever!

From May 11th to May 21st, Camp Jordan Park will be the epicenter of family-friendly entertainment and excitement. The event features a spectacular lineup of attractions, carnival rides, educational agricultural shows, a sea lion show, an aerialist circus, magic, comedy, and much more!

With spectacular rides, the High Flying Pages show, the Wheels of Agriculture show, and the Sea Lion Splash show, there's something for everyone. The aerialists will take you to the skies while you learn about agriculture and sea life. The Thrillville Fair also has plenty to offer for foodies, from carnival classics like cotton candy, funnel cakes, and turkey legs to decadent desserts like fried Oreos.

"We're excited to bring the sights, sounds, and smells of a world-class fair to East Ridge, TN. This year's Thrillville Fair is going to be unforgettable, and we can't wait to welcome visitors from across the nation," said the organizers.

In addition to the thrilling rides and exciting shows, the fair also features classic carnival games like ring tosses and shooting galleries. With so much packed into 11 days, the Thrillville Fair is sure to be one of the most popular attractions in the nation, with thousands of people expected to attend.

So mark your calendars and join us at the Camp Jordan Park from May 11-21, 2023, for a truly unique experience at this year's Thrillville Fair. Get your tickets now and prepare to have the time of your life!

Complete Fair details, schedules, and advanced ticket sales can be found online a theThrillville.com/EastRidge