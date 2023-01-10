Tickets On Sale Now For The Chambliss Center For Children's 11th Annual Mardi Gras Gala

The Chambliss Center for Children will host their 11th Annual Mardi Gras Gala on Friday, February 3rd, from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. at a new location, The Chattanoogan Hotel Ballroom, located at 1201 Broad Street.

Guests will be greeted with beads, festive music, and hurricane cocktails. In the French Market, attendees can browse through a silent auction before they step into the French Quarter for Dixieland jazz, a late-evening DJ & dance party, and lots of New Orleans-style fun.

The event will also feature delicious Cajun-inspired fare and the crowning of our 2023 Mardi Gras King and Queen, Mark Hite and Caroline Walker, who will lead guests in a parade throughout the ballroom.

“The Mardi Gras Gala is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Chambliss Center for Children Communications Coordinator Rachel Carroll. “We hope you’ll put on your favorite party outfit, get your dancing shoes ready, and come out for this night of fun in support of Chambliss Center for Children!”

Tickets for the Mardi Gras Gala are $90 for individuals through January 20th. After that, the cost will increase to $100 for individuals. Companies or groups of friends have the option of purchasing tables.

The “Krewe” level is $1,000 and includes a reserved table for 8, special beads and party favors. The “Super Krewe” level is $1,600 and includes the same benefits as the “Krewe” level plus deluxe beads, table sign with logo, and other fun party favors.

Complimentary Uber codes will be provided by our Safe Ride Sponsor, Best & Brock. Proceeds from this event will support Chambliss Center for Children’s programs and services.

Reservations may be made online at chamblisscenter.org or by calling 423.468.1139.