TVFCU Celebrates 30 Years Of Used Car Saturdays With The Chattanooga Lookouts

The Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union is thrilled to announce the 30-year anniversary of their popular Used Car Saturdays with the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Thanks to participating local dealerships, 10 pre-loved used cars will find a new owner this season.

Attendees may enter to win by purchasing a baseball ticket, scanning the QR code at the ballpark front entrance and completing a simple registration form on their phone. Then, sit back and relax as the winner will be selected and announced after the seventh inning each night.

The first giveaway is this Saturday, April 29, during the Lookouts' home game against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Mtn. View Nissan is giving away a 2015 Dodge Journey SE. The stadium gates open at 6 p.m., and the first pitch will be at 7:15 p.m.

Here's the complete Used Car Saturday schedule:

April 29: Lookouts vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas – Mtn. View Nissan

May 6: Lookouts vs. Birmingham Barons – University Motors

May 20: Lookouts vs. Biloxi Shuckers – Mtn. View Ford

June 10: Lookouts vs. Birmingham Barons – Mtn. View Chevrolet

June 17: Lookouts vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas – Mtn. View Nissan of Dalton

July 1: Lookouts vs. Tennessee Smokies – Long Automotive Group

July 15: Lookouts vs. Mississippi Braves – Mtn. View Nissan of Cleveland

July 29: Lookouts vs. Montgomery Biscuits – Mtn. View @ 153

August 12: Lookouts vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos – Mtn. View Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

August 26: Lookouts vs. Tennessee Smokies – River City Auto

TVFCU and the Chattanooga Lookouts are thrilled to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Used Car Saturdays. Visit www.milb.com/chattanooga for tickets and more details, and visit tvfcu.com for more information about the credit union.