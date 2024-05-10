Derek Webb House Show

Ringgold, GA City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Derek will be telling stories about and performing a set of his most cherished songs from his Caedmon’s Call days, original songs from the past 30 years, and maybe even some of your requests in an intimate house show setting. New songs, and lively discussion.

Who: Derek Webb

Where: 37206*exact address will be sent to ticket holders*

Time: Doors 7:30PM, Show 8:00PM

Ticket Price: $25.00 + $1.50 Service Fee

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/derek-webb/nashville-tn

