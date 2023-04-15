10th Annual Student Symposium: Intersecting Queerness

Hunter Museum
Student Symposium
nspired by special exhibition artist Beauford Delaney, the 10th anniversary
of the Hunter’s Student Symposium explores the topic of Intersecting
Queerness. Featuring the work of nationwide undergraduate students,
each presentation will offer our virtual audience insight into the next
generation of thought leaders. Respondent is Dr. Oren Whightsel,
Associate Lecturer with the English Department and Women’s, Gender,
and Sexuality Studies Program at UTC.
Students Presenting this year are:
Natasha Campbell (Loiusville) Marlon Riggs’ Love and Protest Within the
Flesh
Yoona Lee (Temple) Condemning Beauty While Upholding the Natural in Ji
Yeo’s Beauty Recovery Room
Salem Murray (UTC), Crafting Queer New Worlds
Hannah Ritter (UTC) Intersectional Queerness in Ocean Vuong's On Earth
We're Briefly Gorgeous
Avik Sarkar (Yale), Tourmaline’s films and Black trans queer liberation
Sarah Madison Willis (UTC), Intimates in the Barbecue
Free and open to all. Join us virtually at
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87894711751
Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom is organized by the Knoxville
Museum of Art. Support for this exhibition is generously provided by Elder’s Ace
Hardware.