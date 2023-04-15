10th Annual Student Symposium: Intersecting Queerness

× Expand Hunter Museum Student Symposium

nspired by special exhibition artist Beauford Delaney, the 10th anniversary

of the Hunter’s Student Symposium explores the topic of Intersecting

Queerness. Featuring the work of nationwide undergraduate students,

each presentation will offer our virtual audience insight into the next

generation of thought leaders. Respondent is Dr. Oren Whightsel,

Associate Lecturer with the English Department and Women’s, Gender,

and Sexuality Studies Program at UTC.

Students Presenting this year are:

Natasha Campbell (Loiusville) Marlon Riggs’ Love and Protest Within the

Flesh

Yoona Lee (Temple) Condemning Beauty While Upholding the Natural in Ji

Yeo’s Beauty Recovery Room

Salem Murray (UTC), Crafting Queer New Worlds

Hannah Ritter (UTC) Intersectional Queerness in Ocean Vuong's On Earth

We're Briefly Gorgeous

Avik Sarkar (Yale), Tourmaline’s films and Black trans queer liberation

Sarah Madison Willis (UTC), Intimates in the Barbecue

Free and open to all. Join us virtually at

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87894711751

Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom is organized by the Knoxville

Museum of Art. Support for this exhibition is generously provided by Elder’s Ace

Hardware.