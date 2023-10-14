× Expand Sammy Lowdermilk Summit lineup

O﻿n Saturday, October 14th, beginning at 10:00am, we will host a free conference for those who want to find success in the hip-hop industry. Come to the Edney Innovation Building for a day full of informative sessions! While tickets are free, they are limited, so you must register to attend.

This conference is more than just an event; it's a platform for hip-hop culture to thrive, for artists to rise, and for industry players to connect and innovate. Get an insider's look at the hip-hop industry. Panels and discussions featuring artists, producers, managers, and label executives provide deep insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the world of hip-hop.

From branding and marketing to artist management and distribution, the Hip-Hop Summit explores the business side of hip-hop. Learn how to navigate this industry and turn your passion for hip-hop into a sustainable career. Discover how technology is shaping hip-hop's future. Dive into discussions on digital marketing, streaming platforms, and the use of AI in music production, offering a glimpse into the innovative landscape of hip-hop.

Connect with fellow hip-hop enthusiasts, artists, producers, and industry professionals. Forge new collaborations, find mentors, and build relationships that can propel your hip-hop career forward.

Who Should Attend:

Hip-hop artists and musicians

Producers and beatmakers

Music managers and A&R professionals

Hip-hop journalists and bloggers

Fashion designers and stylists

Hip-hop culture enthusiasts

Tech innovators and startups focused on hip-hop

J﻿oin us at the Hip-Hop Summit and be a part of the movement that celebrates the power of rhymes and beats. This is where hip-hop history is made, and the future is forge. Don't miss you chance to immerse yourself in the culture and business of hip-hop.

V﻿ENDOR SPACE IS AVAILABLE FOR BOTH DAYS, BUT YOU MUST PURCHASE YOUR BOOTH FOR EACH DAY! LIMITED SPACE AVAILABLE ON FRIDAY.