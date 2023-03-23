2023 Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program

to

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Thursday, March 23, 2023, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present the Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program. The Showcase is a culmination of the Youth Photography contest for local high school students. A slide show of the entries will be presented, and the winners will be recognized and receive awards. There will be cash prizes for the Best of Shows and ribbons for Honorable Mentions, 3rd, 2nd and 1st Places. Certificates will be given for images selected to be sent to the Photographic Society of America (PSA). The presentation will begin at 7:00 PM. The Youth Photography Showcase is an exhibition recognized by the Photographic Society of America, and local winners will go on to compete in the PSA contest.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 PM at the St. John United Methodist Church’s Sanctuary, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail the YPS Chairperson at youthcontest@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.

Info

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Art & Exhibitions, This & That
4233445643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2023 Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program - 2023-03-23 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2023 Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program - 2023-03-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2023 Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program - 2023-03-23 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2023 Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program - 2023-03-23 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

February 23, 2023

Friday

February 24, 2023

Saturday

February 25, 2023

Sunday

February 26, 2023

Monday

February 27, 2023

Tuesday

February 28, 2023

Wednesday

March 1, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours