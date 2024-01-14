2024 Youth Photography Showcase

In order to get young people involved in photography, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga annually sponsors the Youth Photography Showcase (YPS) for students ages 14 through 19 and attending high school or its equivalent. The goal is to highlight outstanding photographs from high school age students from public, private, and home schools as well as youth groups. This is an excellent opportunity for students to share their work across all boundaries and receive recognition for their efforts.

The 2024 Youth Photography Showcase (in its 18th year) opens on January 14, and will close on February 17, 2024. There is no entry fee.

For 2024, there are six categories:

1. Architecture (1)

2. People/Animals (1)

3. Scapes (1)

4. Photojournalism (1)

5. Color Photographer's Choice (2)

6. Monochrome Photographer's Choice (2)

Go to the PSC website: https://chattanoogaphoto.org/contests/youth-photography/ for the details such as required sizing information and the submission form.

There will be a cash prize for the Best of Show and ribbons for HM, 3rd, 2nd and 1st Places in each category. Certificates will be given for images selected to be sent to the Photographic Society of America (PSA) for competition there.

If you want more information, contact the YPS Chairperson, Gary Conner at youthcontest@chattanoogaphoto.org.

