3 TECHNIQUES FOR PEACE, CREATIVITY & JOY AMID ANXIETY - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Is the noise of life affecting you?

Can’t shut your mind off? Are anxiety and worry keeping you up at night or affecting your focus?

No more! Come learn proven techniques from quantum physics, shaman, and Tao along with other master philosophies on how to enjoy peace. Allow your mind to open to creativity and joy. You deserve it!

About the instructor:

Alena Chapman, a Mystic and your guide on the journey of ascension, has spent her life successfully assisting hundreds in unlocking their true inner selves and cultivating joyous, fulfilling lives by tapping into the authentic gifts of their Soul. Alena seamlessly blends ancient spiritual wisdom of the Universe with modern scientific research of Quantum Physics, bringing clarity, ease, and a deeper understanding to navigate beyond the confines of inner criticism and toxic relationships, and ascend to activating our connection to the soul. With over 30 years of continuous study under mentors like Dr. Bob Proctor and Dr. Wayne Dyer, along with Shamans and other fabulous mentors. Alena's international bestselling books, online classes, Mystical Muse podcast, and compassionate approach empower people worldwide to ascend to connect with their inner selves, experience divine wisdom, and journey towards abundance and confidence.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Health & Wellness
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 3 TECHNIQUES FOR PEACE, CREATIVITY & JOY AMID ANXIETY - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-03-23 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 3 TECHNIQUES FOR PEACE, CREATIVITY & JOY AMID ANXIETY - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-03-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 3 TECHNIQUES FOR PEACE, CREATIVITY & JOY AMID ANXIETY - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-03-23 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 3 TECHNIQUES FOR PEACE, CREATIVITY & JOY AMID ANXIETY - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-03-23 10:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Dining Out & About Town

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

March 21, 2024

Friday

March 22, 2024

Saturday

March 23, 2024

Sunday

March 24, 2024

Monday

March 25, 2024

Tuesday

March 26, 2024

Wednesday

March 27, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours