3 TECHNIQUES FOR PEACE, CREATIVITY & JOY AMID ANXIETY - IN-PERSON CLASS

Is the noise of life affecting you?

Can’t shut your mind off? Are anxiety and worry keeping you up at night or affecting your focus?

No more! Come learn proven techniques from quantum physics, shaman, and Tao along with other master philosophies on how to enjoy peace. Allow your mind to open to creativity and joy. You deserve it!

About the instructor:

Alena Chapman, a Mystic and your guide on the journey of ascension, has spent her life successfully assisting hundreds in unlocking their true inner selves and cultivating joyous, fulfilling lives by tapping into the authentic gifts of their Soul. Alena seamlessly blends ancient spiritual wisdom of the Universe with modern scientific research of Quantum Physics, bringing clarity, ease, and a deeper understanding to navigate beyond the confines of inner criticism and toxic relationships, and ascend to activating our connection to the soul. With over 30 years of continuous study under mentors like Dr. Bob Proctor and Dr. Wayne Dyer, along with Shamans and other fabulous mentors. Alena's international bestselling books, online classes, Mystical Muse podcast, and compassionate approach empower people worldwide to ascend to connect with their inner selves, experience divine wisdom, and journey towards abundance and confidence.