3rd Saturday Free Gardening Class: Magical Monarchs

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, open their 2024 series of 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes on Saturday, February 17 at 10:00 a.m., with “Growing a Future for Monarch Butterflies” taught by Master Gardener Kym Martin. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes take place at the UT/TSU Hamilton County Extension Center, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. To sign up to attend in person or to register for the Zoom link, go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/magical-monarchs-growing-a-future-for-monarch-butterflies/

Kym Martin comments, “Climate change and habitat loss has had a huge impact on the survival of Monarch butterflies worldwide. My presentation will focus on how we can turn our backyard gardens, patios , or even an apartment balcony into micro habitats with plantings that provide food and shelter for Monarchs throughout their life cycle. No effort is too small to have a positive impact on these magical creatures!” Kym Martin is a Chattanooga area native who inherited her love of monarch butterflies and gardening from her grandfather. She has continued his legacy of nurturing native plants and butterflies along with responsibly supporting monarch butterfly conservation through her ongoing efforts in education, habitat support, rearing monarchs, and tagging and tracking monarch migrations.