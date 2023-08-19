× Expand Poster Design: Carolyn Mueller The Chattanooga Premier of 50 Miles Away

A one-act play that combines film + live music -- 50 Miles Away is the journey of strangers who intersect while traveling the highway. Their awkward and quirky chemistry sparks the possibility they'll ditch their original travel plans and discover a new destination. Written by Jason Tinney and Holly Morse-Ellington. Directed by Stevie Ray Dallimore. Starring Jason Tinney, Holly Morse-Ellington, and Nicole Coleman. Music performed by Nancy Seiters, Charles Gaston, and Jonathan Susman.