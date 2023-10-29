6th Annual Swing for Hope Golf Tournament

× Expand Johnson Group Save the Date

The 6th Annual Swing for Hope Couples Golf Tournament will include lunch, dinner, a cocktail party, silent auction and award ceremony. Fabulous prizes for both gross and net. All couples welcome! 100% of net proceeds will benefit the children and families and of the Boehm Birth Defects who are affected by birth defects of the brain and spine, such as hydrocephalus and spina bifida. To register, sponsor, or donate, please visit www.swingforhope.info or call 423-778-2222.