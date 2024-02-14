7 Brew Coffee Celebrates 7th Birthday

× Expand 7 Brew Coffee 7 Brew Coffee 7th Birthday Graphic

It’s almost time to blow out the candles! 7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee company revolutionizing the industry with over 20,000 drink combinations, is celebrating the 7th anniversary of its founding in Rogers, Arkansas, and they’re ready to spread the love with giveaways Wednesday, Feb. 14, through Saturday, Feb. 17.

More details on specific offers are below:

Feb. 14 - 7 Brew’s Birthday

-Enjoy a free, limited-edition Valentine’s-themed sticker with a purchase

-Enjoy free small drinks during Community Hour, 7-8 p.m. local time

-One per guest

Feb. 17 - National Random Acts of Kindness Day

-Enjoy a free Cultivate Kindness sticker with a purchase

-A few lucky customers might be gifted a free drink when they visit as part of Random Acts of Kindness Day

Feb. 14-17

-Add a Valentine’s sprinkle topping to any drink

Visit your local 7 Brew between Feb. 14 and Feb. 17 to enjoy the fun.