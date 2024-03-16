7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

× Expand 7 Bridges/The GEM Theatre 7 Bridges

Fans of The Eagles have an opportunity to hear their favorite songs live when 7 Bridges returns to The GEM on Saturday, March 16 2024 at 7:30pm. Performing hit after hit singles, 7 Bridges authentically recreates the experience of an Eagles concert.The Ultimate Eagles Experience is an all-ages concert showcasing incredible musicianship, vocal precision and a stage presence that has earned national acclaim.

Tickets are $40-$50; reserved seating recommended and available online: www.calhoungemtheatre.org.