The Weight Of My Faith Exhibition

× Expand B.D. Stellmacher, Jr. The Weight of My Faith

Acclaimed artist and Hampton University graduate, Benford Stellmacher, Jr., is traveling to the Scenic City to exhibit, The Weight of My Faith. The art exhibit will feature 30 abstract paintings and figurative compositions that are inspired by the scripture, “Faith without works is dead”.

An opening reception will be held on Friday, September 1 from 6 pm – 8 pm at Clear Story Arts located minutes from downtown Chattanooga at 1673 S. Hotzclaw Avenue. The reception is free and the community is invited to attend. The Weight of My Faith will be on display at Clear Story Arts through September 30. A percentage from all sales will benefit Hampton University Alumni Chattanooga Chapter and local nonprofit, Splash Youth Arts.

To learn more about Artist Benford Stellmacher, Jr. or to view his gallery of artwork, visit www.bdstellmacher.com