Matt Dine Hanzhi Wang

Southern Adventist University invites the community to a performance by award-winning Chinese accordionist Hanzhi Wang on Tuesday, February 28, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. Praised for her “staggering virtuosity,” Wang is the first accordionist to win a place on the roster of Young Concert Artists in its 60-year history. Tickets are required and will be sold at the door for $8 per person. For more information, call 423.236.2814.