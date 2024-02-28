Acting on Camera 101: Working as an Actor in the Southeast - IN-PERSON

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Curious about acting in film and television?

In this class, you’ll have the opportunity to get on camera in front of Caroline Locorriere, owner and teacher at Nashville Acting Studio.

We'll also have a conversation about the ins and outs of working as an actor in the Southeast. Please bring any and all questions you have about working in the industry.

Feel free to bring headshots and resumes for Caroline to look at as well.

About the instructor:

Caroline Locorriere owns Nashville Acting Studio, Nashville’s premiere acting studio. NAS has been teaching actors the craft of working on camera for over 15 years. Caroline also teaches Acting for Camera classes at Belmont University.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Acting on Camera 101: Working as an Actor in the Southeast - IN-PERSON - 2024-02-28 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Acting on Camera 101: Working as an Actor in the Southeast - IN-PERSON - 2024-02-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Acting on Camera 101: Working as an Actor in the Southeast - IN-PERSON - 2024-02-28 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Acting on Camera 101: Working as an Actor in the Southeast - IN-PERSON - 2024-02-28 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

February 8, 2024

Friday

February 9, 2024

Saturday

February 10, 2024

Sunday

February 11, 2024

Monday

February 12, 2024

Tuesday

February 13, 2024

Wednesday

February 14, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours