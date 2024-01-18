Acting on Camera 101: Working as an Actor in the Southeast - IN-PERSON

× Expand https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2024/1/18/acting-on-camera-101 Camera

Curious about acting in film and television?

In this class, you’ll have the opportunity to get on camera in front of Caroline Locorriere, owner and teacher at Nashville Acting Studio.

We'll also have a conversation about the ins and outs of working as an actor in the Southeast. Please bring any and all questions you have about working in the industry.

Feel free to bring headshots and resumes for Caroline to look at as well.

About the instructor:

Caroline Locorriere owns Nashville Acting Studio, Nashville’s premiere acting studio. NAS has been teaching actors the craft of working on camera for over 15 years. Caroline also teaches Acting for Camera classes at Belmont University.