Adam Michael Allison – EP Release Show

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $15

Adam Michael Allison is a 40-something pop/rock songwriter hailing from Chattanooga, TN. His music is rooted in personal experience and storytelling, with influences ranging from singer-songwriters to 90s alt rock.

Adam has been writing and performing music for most of his life, and his passion for songwriting is evident in every note he sings. Adam's deep rooted influences from his 90s rock and singer songwriter radio upbringing come out in every note.

Throughout his career, Adam has honed his craft and developed a unique sound that combines his love for catchy, upbeat pop melodies with the raw, emotional honesty of rock music. His songs are relatable, authentic, and always leave a lasting impression on his listeners.

Whether you're a fan of pop, rock, or both, Adam Michael Allison is an artist you won't want to miss. His music is guaranteed to move you and leave you wanting more.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
