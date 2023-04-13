The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy

The Princess Theatre 215 S. Cedar Avenue, City of South Pittsburg, Tennessee 37380

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family– a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

4 Performances:

April 13, 2023 @ 7:00pm CT

April 14, 2023 @ 7:00pm CT

April 15, 2023 @ 1:00pm CT

April 15, 2023 @ 7:00pm CT

Purchase tickets at: tiny.utk.edu/addams

**This production is rated PG-13 for mild language and dark thematic material. This production will also include dark moments and strobing effects.

4239422656
