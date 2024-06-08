Adventure Trek

to

Riverfront Parkway MLK and Riverfront , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Teams of 2-8 individuals will explore Downtown

Chattanooga, solving clues, completing activities,

and exploring our great city, all while having fun

and making memories!

140 RIVERFRONT PKWY. CHATTANOOGA. TN

WWW. RISEUPCOOPERATIVE ORG/ADVENTURETREK

*(INCLUDES EARLY CHECK IN, BREAKFAST WITH RISEUP BOARD, AND A

HEAD START)

TEAM OF 2-4: $60

TEAM OF 5-8: $100

VIP TEAM*: $250

(KIDS UNDER 5 FREE)

