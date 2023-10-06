× Expand Ahn Bao Tran-Le Walnut Street Bridge

Show Title: “After Dark: Illuminating Chattanooga"

(Reception October 6th--on display through October 31st)

The city at night. Anh Bao Tran-Le’s October show at In-Town Gallery explores Chattanooga after dark. “I want my viewers to experience the city in a new light—literally and metaphorically. By focusing on the interplay of artificial and natural lights and shadows, I aim to highlight details and perspectives that often go unnoticed during the day.” Beginning with a reception Friday evening, October 6th, “After Dark: Illuminating Chattanooga" will run through October 31st.

“My images form a visual bridge,” says Anh Bao, “connecting the familiar with the unfamiliar, inviting viewers to re-imagine their relationship with the city they think they know so well. It is an invitation for viewers to step into the realm of the night, to appreciate the subtleties and nuances that come to life when the sun sets, and to discover the magic that dwells within Chattanooga's nocturnal embrace.”

Originally from Atlanta, Anh Bao moved across the country from Colorado to Wisconsin and now calls Chattanooga home. He has been working on nature photography for the last 10 years and has recently expanded into portrait photography. When not traveling and taking photos, Anh Bao enjoys gardening, coaching and playing ultimate frisbee.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located 'Between the Bridges' on Chattanooga's North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.