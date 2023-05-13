The Agora
Agora Fest
Indoor Conference- 9am-5:30pm, tickets required
Outdoor Activities- 12:30pm-3:30pm, free with free shuttle service
This festival is all about ideas and practical examples of being more self-reliant and operating outside of the mainstream systems. We all see the deluge of problems with modern society, culture, and politics. We want to focus on solutions.
Here, you will learn how to:
be less reliant on the system
be more resilient to disruptions
get ready for hard times in case they come
partner with local like-minded folks for support and aid
be healthy with real food and natural health options
have a solid strategic base for your worldview and plans
The Outdoor Activities include booths from local businesses and groups, demonstrations such as a blacksmith and apple cider press, and a Children's Market.
