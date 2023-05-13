Agora Fest

Indoor Conference- 9am-5:30pm, tickets required

Outdoor Activities- 12:30pm-3:30pm, free with free shuttle service

This festival is all about ideas and practical examples of being more self-reliant and operating outside of the mainstream systems. We all see the deluge of problems with modern society, culture, and politics. We want to focus on solutions.

Here, you will learn how to:

be less reliant on the system

be more resilient to disruptions

get ready for hard times in case they come

partner with local like-minded folks for support and aid

be healthy with real food and natural health options

have a solid strategic base for your worldview and plans

The Outdoor Activities include booths from local businesses and groups, demonstrations such as a blacksmith and apple cider press, and a Children's Market.

https://theagorafest.com/

Chester Frost Park Pavilion 7989 Causeway Rd. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
