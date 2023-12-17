× Expand Sarah Yvonne The Alter-Nut

Ballet Esprit invites you to our annual winter gala, The ALTER-Nut // An Alternative Nutcracker Immersive Performance that aims to give both students and community members an intimate, quirky, story ballet experience on Sunday, December 17th at 3:30p at Lookout Lake, 3408 Elder Mountain Rd. in Chattanooga.

.

The ALTER-NUT redesigns rigid ballet training encapsulated in traditional Nutcrackers, replacing it with creativity and fun for the whole family! Partnering with local small businesses and artists, proceeds go to the EYES&WINGS Scholarship Fund supporting dance students in need through the Silent Auction. Following the performance, the gala provides attendees two themed cocktails per adult, live holiday jazz from Valerie Duke and Adam Stone along with childcare, Mr. T's Pizza and a holiday classic film for the kids.

General Admission is $25 per household. Gala tickets sold separately from $25 - 75 and can be purchased through Dance Studio Pro

More info can be found through the Facebook Event Page and Instagram @the.alter.nut