Alternative Healing Modalities: The Homeopathic Approach

Homeopathy is a form of medicine that many people think of as a folk remedy and don’t understand how it can help with a variety of physical and emotional conditions. Despite its low visibility in the public arena, homeopathy is a well-tested and proven approach to many physical and emotional complaints that is safe, effective and gentle. It is used in countries around the world.

In this class we will explore the resonance between nature and disease and talk about what homeopathy is and how it works. In particular, the teacher, Mary Fielder, a Holistic Health Practitioner, will bring you case studies of three of the major health issues that plague us and how homeopathy helped them.

Thyroid (hypo and hyper thyroidism)

ADHD

Night sweats and hot flashes

This class will introduce you to a handful of remedies that you can purchase inexpensively and keep at home in your medicine chest to solve common issues such as:

High anxiety

Flu symptoms and coughs

Hot itchy skin eruptions such as rashes, pimples and eczema

Food poisoning

Seasonal allergies

Throbbing headache

Everyone will receive a sample-sized bottle of a homeopathic remedy for mosquito bites that is completely chemical free.

About the instructor:

Mary Fielder is a Holistic Health Practitioner practicing in the Greater Chattanooga Area and online. She began her healing career in 2010. In 2014 she took her first Reiki class and enrolled in holistic healing classes. Later she studied Biofield Tuning with Eileen Day McKusick at the Biofield Tuning Institute in Vermont. She has a PhD in Natural Health and Healing and an Advanced Diploma in Classical Homeopathy. Mary is a member of the North American Society of Homeopaths (homeopathy.org). She gives Reiki sessions, sound healing and Biofield Tuning sessions as well as managing a thriving homeopathy practice. Mary offers monthly Reiki classes in several Reiki styles and at all Reiki levels from beginner to Reiki Teacher.