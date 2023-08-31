Amber Fults Live on the Patio

Thursday evenings call for $7.50 seasonal sangria flights and live music on the patio. Enjoy the soulful tunes of Amber Fults while you sip.

The Rossville native has been performing her original compositions around the southeast since 2005. She has played the Road to Nightfall and Riverbend Festival, among many others.

Don’t miss a great performance by Amber or your southern coastal favorites. We’ll see you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Concerts & Live Music
