American Spiritual Ensemble to Perform at Southern Adventist University

Southern Adventist University welcomes the American Spiritual Ensemble to perform on Saturday, January 20, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus. In this virtual experience, captivating voices combine with texts from Eileen Guenther’s recently published book, In Their Own Words: Slave Life and the Power of Spirituals. Guenther draws from narratives written by those enslaved as well as the interviews given by former slaves in the 1930s. Offering an overview of the many subjects found in Spirituals, the powerful music and spoken words not only shine a light on the events of the past but also offer hope and reconciliation for present-day circumstances. Visit southern.edu/southernevents for more information.

