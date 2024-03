× Expand Contributed Andrew Peterson

Southern Adventist University welcomes Christian recording artist Andrew Peterson (“Is He Worthy?” “Be Kind to Yourself”) in concert on Friday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Collegedale Community Church near campus. This performance is the culminating event of the first-ever Illuminate arts and faith conference, and registration remains open at southern.edu/illuminate. Visit southern.edu/andrewpeterson for concert ticket information.