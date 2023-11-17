Annual Art Sale

Townsend Atelier
annual holiday art sale
The best event of the year! Just one month away until the highly anticipated ANNUAL PORTFOLIO ART SALE Townsend Atelier. As always, some of the area's best artists will be selling sketches, drawings, studies, paintings, sculptures, collages and more. A great way to build or add to your art collection. Priced for everyone's wallet. Framed and unframed. New this year, select works can be viewed and purchased online. Mark your calendars hope to see you November 17 & 18!
.
WORKS BY THESE ARTISTS:
Timur Akhriev
Mia Bergeron
Elena Burykina
Ann Currey
Hollie Chastain
Christopher Groves
Melissa Hefferlin Studio
Robin MacKillop
Terry Rafferty
Stan Townsend
Maria Willison