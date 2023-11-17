Annual Art Sale

× Expand Townsend Atelier annual holiday art sale

The best event of the year! Just one month away until the highly anticipated ANNUAL PORTFOLIO ART SALE Townsend Atelier. As always, some of the area's best artists will be selling sketches, drawings, studies, paintings, sculptures, collages and more. A great way to build or add to your art collection. Priced for everyone's wallet. Framed and unframed. New this year, select works can be viewed and purchased online. Mark your calendars hope to see you November 17 & 18!

.

WORKS BY THESE ARTISTS:

Timur Akhriev

Mia Bergeron

Elena Burykina

Ann Currey

Hollie Chastain

Christopher Groves

Melissa Hefferlin Studio

Robin MacKillop

Terry Rafferty

Stan Townsend

Maria Willison