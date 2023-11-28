Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Irish Christmas in America

to

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Community members are invited to join Southern Adventist University for a festive evening to kick off the Christmas season on Tuesday, November 28, at 6 p.m., in front of Wright Hall. Enjoy a brief jazz concert conducted by Ken Parsons, and the lighting of the Taylor Circle tree before crossing the street to Iles P.E. Center for warm refreshments and the family-friendly Irish Christmas in America show in its 18th season with cultural traditions and tunes on fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes, and harp. For more information, visit southern.edu/southernevents or call 423.236.2814.

Info

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
4232362814
to
Google Calendar - Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Irish Christmas in America - 2023-11-28 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Irish Christmas in America - 2023-11-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Irish Christmas in America - 2023-11-28 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Irish Christmas in America - 2023-11-28 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

November 3, 2023

Saturday

November 4, 2023

Sunday

November 5, 2023

Monday

November 6, 2023

Tuesday

November 7, 2023

Wednesday

November 8, 2023

Thursday

November 9, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours