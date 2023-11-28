Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Irish Christmas in America

× Expand Contributed Irish Christmas in America

Community members are invited to join Southern Adventist University for a festive evening to kick off the Christmas season on Tuesday, November 28, at 6 p.m., in front of Wright Hall. Enjoy a brief jazz concert conducted by Ken Parsons, and the lighting of the Taylor Circle tree before crossing the street to Iles P.E. Center for warm refreshments and the family-friendly Irish Christmas in America show in its 18th season with cultural traditions and tunes on fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes, and harp. For more information, visit southern.edu/southernevents or call 423.236.2814.