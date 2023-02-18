Annual Pops Concert at Southern Adventist University

to

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to “Forward March!” – the annual pops concert featuring the Wind Symphony, Jazz Ensemble, and Steel Band. Under the direction of Ken Parsons and Keith Lloyd, this free concert on Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus will include works by Alford, Gershwin, Ives, Sousa, Williams, and others. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

Info

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music
423-236-2880
to
Google Calendar - Annual Pops Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2023-02-18 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Annual Pops Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2023-02-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Annual Pops Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2023-02-18 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Annual Pops Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2023-02-18 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

January 13, 2023

Saturday

January 14, 2023

Sunday

January 15, 2023

Monday

January 16, 2023

Tuesday

January 17, 2023

Wednesday

January 18, 2023

Thursday

January 19, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours