Annual Pops Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Pops Concert at Southern Adventist University

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to “Forward March!” – the annual pops concert featuring the Wind Symphony, Jazz Ensemble, and Steel Band. Under the direction of Ken Parsons and Keith Lloyd, this free concert on Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus will include works by Alford, Gershwin, Ives, Sousa, Williams, and others. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.