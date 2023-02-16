Ant-Man & Wasp: Quantumania in IMAX

× Expand Disney & IMAX Ant-Man & Wasp: Quantumania tickets are available now!

Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at

423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

February 16 – 17 at 7:00 pm

February 18 – 20 at 3:45 pm (3D), 6:30 pm

February 21 – 24 at 7:00 pm

February 25 – 26 at 3:45 pm (3D), 6:30 pm

February 27 – March 2 at 7:00 pm