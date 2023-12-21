Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa—along with Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman—return in

the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

December 21 at 8:30 PM

December 22 – December 23 at 6:15 PM

December 24 at 2:30 PM

December 26 – December 28 at 6:15 PM

