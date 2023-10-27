Aquascarium

× Expand Tennessee Aquarium Come in costume and celebrate a family-friendly night of spooky critters and yummy treats. Make friends with mermaids, lounge with lemurs, and beware of pirates as you Trick-or-Treat at candy stations throughout both buildings.

Come in costume and celebrate a family-friendly night of spooky critters and yummy treats. Make friends with mermaids, lounge with lemurs, and beware of pirates as you Trick-or-Treat at candy stations throughout both buildings. Don’t miss an unforgettable photo op with some of your favorite characters as they SCUBA dive with hundreds of fish. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Aquarium Member Price: $8 per ticket (ages 5 and up)

Non-Member Price: $38 per ticket (ages 5 and up)

River Society- Please contact Mary Anne Williams (mkw@tnaqua.org) to reserve your ticke