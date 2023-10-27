Aquascarium

to

Tennessee Aquarium 1 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Come in costume and celebrate a family-friendly night of spooky critters and yummy treats. Make friends with mermaids, lounge with lemurs, and beware of pirates as you Trick-or-Treat at candy stations throughout both buildings. Don’t miss an unforgettable photo op with some of your favorite characters as they SCUBA dive with hundreds of fish. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Aquarium Member Price: $8 per ticket (ages 5 and up)

Non-Member Price: $38 per ticket (ages 5 and up)

River Society- Please contact Mary Anne Williams (mkw@tnaqua.org) to reserve your ticke

Info

Kids & Family
4237853014
to
