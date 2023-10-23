Archaeology Lecture with Klaus Wagensonner at Southern Adventist University

to

Lynn Wood Hall Chapel Lynn Wood Hall, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363

Southern Adventist University presents the Lynn H. Wood Archaeological Museum Lecture Series on the history and archaeology of the ancient Near East. This event’s speaker Klaus Wagensonner, PhD, is an Associate Research Scholar & Lecturer in Assyriology at Yale University in Connecticut. His lecture is titled “Between Doom and Glory: The Treatment of Babylon by the Last Assyrian Kings”. The lecture will take place on Monday, October 23 at 7 p.m. in Lynn Wood Chapel. The event is free and open to the public and will be livestreamed at southern.edu/streaming. For more information, call 423.236.2030.

Info

Lynn Wood Hall Chapel Lynn Wood Hall, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363
Talks & Readings
423-236-2030
to
Google Calendar - Archaeology Lecture with Klaus Wagensonner at Southern Adventist University - 2023-10-23 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Archaeology Lecture with Klaus Wagensonner at Southern Adventist University - 2023-10-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Archaeology Lecture with Klaus Wagensonner at Southern Adventist University - 2023-10-23 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Archaeology Lecture with Klaus Wagensonner at Southern Adventist University - 2023-10-23 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Chattanooga Dining Guide

Calendar Of Events

Friday

September 29, 2023

Saturday

September 30, 2023

Sunday

October 1, 2023

Monday

October 2, 2023

Tuesday

October 3, 2023

Wednesday

October 4, 2023

Thursday

October 5, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours