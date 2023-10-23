Archaeology Lecture with Klaus Wagensonner at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Klaus Wagensonner, PhD

Southern Adventist University presents the Lynn H. Wood Archaeological Museum Lecture Series on the history and archaeology of the ancient Near East. This event’s speaker Klaus Wagensonner, PhD, is an Associate Research Scholar & Lecturer in Assyriology at Yale University in Connecticut. His lecture is titled “Between Doom and Glory: The Treatment of Babylon by the Last Assyrian Kings”. The lecture will take place on Monday, October 23 at 7 p.m. in Lynn Wood Chapel. The event is free and open to the public and will be livestreamed at southern.edu/streaming. For more information, call 423.236.2030.