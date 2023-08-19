Area 61 Gallery REOPENING CELEBRATION

to

Area 61 Gallery 721 Broad St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

After 8 months of waiting for Area 61 Gallery’s restoration* to begin and end, we are finally in the space and ready to celebrate a fresh start.

Help us CELEBRATE the Reopening of Area 61 Gallery this Saturday, 8/19 from 4-7pm. Drop in and visit with your gallery artist favorites, meet our new ones and check out all that’s NEW!

*Back story — our beautiful 1924 building -- The Maclellan's -- fire sprinkler system froze/burst Christmas Eve 2022 during that unusual Cold SNAP and the water rained down from the 4th floor residential area through three floors and ceilings into the gallery. We moved art with some of the awesome residents for 3 1/2 hours, in what we call project "Save the Art". That team effort helped us save most of it. We’ll just call that a good cleansing…we’re ready for this fresh restart.

Info

Art & Exhibitions
4236489367
