Argylle in IMAX!

× Expand IMAX, Universal Pictures See Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, Ariana DeBose, and more of a star-studded cast in Argylle, coming to IMAX!

Elly Conway, an introverted spy novelist who seldom leaves her home, is drawn into the real world of espionage when the plots of her books get a little too close to the activities of a sinister underground syndicate. When Aiden, a spy, shows up to save her (he says) from being kidnapped or killed (or both), Elly and her beloved cat Alfie are plunged into a covert world where nothing, and no one, is what it seems.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

February 1 at 6:15

February 2 - 4 at 3:45 PM and 6:15 PM.

February 5 - 8 at 6:15 PM.