Argylle in IMAX!

to

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Elly Conway, an introverted spy novelist who seldom leaves her home, is drawn into the real world of espionage when the plots of her books get a little too close to the activities of a sinister underground syndicate. When Aiden, a spy, shows up to save her (he says) from being kidnapped or killed (or both), Elly and her beloved cat Alfie are plunged into a covert world where nothing, and no one, is what it seems.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

February 1 at 6:15

February 2 - 4 at 3:45 PM and 6:15 PM.

February 5 - 8 at 6:15 PM.

Info

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Film
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-01 18:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-01 18:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-01 18:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-01 18:15:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-02 18:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-02 18:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-02 18:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-02 18:15:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-03 18:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-03 18:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-03 18:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-03 18:15:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-04 18:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-04 18:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-04 18:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-04 18:15:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-05 18:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-05 18:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-05 18:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Argylle in IMAX! - 2024-02-05 18:15:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Saturday

January 20, 2024

Sunday

January 21, 2024

Monday

January 22, 2024

Tuesday

January 23, 2024

Wednesday

January 24, 2024

Thursday

January 25, 2024

Friday

January 26, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours