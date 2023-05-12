Art Car Street Party Takes Over Patten Square

× Expand Art 120 festive costumes

Chattanooga’s We Make multi-day event continues with a special street party on Patten Square at 818 Georgia Avenue!

Put on your best merrymaking attire and join the Art 120 crew for a fun night of music, fire sculptures and a whimsical array of art cars from 7pm to 10pm. This event is free and open to the public but help us plan by RSVP'ing: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-car-street-party-on-patten-square-tickets-630148439947

To stay up to date with the We Make schedule, follow Art 120 on Facebook @art120, and on Instagram @art120chatt.

Special thanks to our Partners: Z.C. Patten Fund, River City Company, The Tennessee Arts Commission, Reagan Outdoor, ArtsBuild, WTCI Educate, Vision Hospitality, Rock City, The City of Chattanooga, and Culture Chatt.