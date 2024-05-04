ART COLLECTING 101: INTRODUCTION TO NAVIGATING THE ART MARKET - IN-PERSON

× Expand Photo by Spacejoy on Unsplash art

The purpose of this class is to provide you with the tools to begin communicating with confidence and navigating the ins and outs of collecting art. The goal is to impart confidence in new collectors so that you avoid common and costly mistakes in the most un-regulated market in the world.

In this class, we will cover:

What is the "art market"?

Where to buy art

How to describe art

Prints vs. originals

20th & 21st Century Art

About the teacher:

With more than 20 years of experience in fine art and antiquities in locations around the world, and a passion for helping others identify and preserve fine art, Elizabeth Ruffner, founder of Ruffner Art Advisory, brings world class service and expertise to her roots in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Ruffner Art Advisory is a full-service art advisory providing art appraisal, museum-quality cataloging service, art curation, registration, brokerage, conservation and restoration services to clients across the Southeast U.S. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Ruffner Art Advisory works with individuals, family offices and estate planning attorneys to help their clients create a collection of art that is as beautiful as it is valuable. With more than 20 years of experience, Ruffner Art Advisory is passionate about helping others build their collections and preserve their wealth with strategies designed to complement an individual's financial planning and wealth management services.