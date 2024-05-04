ART COLLECTING 101: INTRODUCTION TO NAVIGATING THE ART MARKET - IN-PERSON
to
The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Photo by Spacejoy on Unsplash
art
The purpose of this class is to provide you with the tools to begin communicating with confidence and navigating the ins and outs of collecting art. The goal is to impart confidence in new collectors so that you avoid common and costly mistakes in the most un-regulated market in the world.
In this class, we will cover:
What is the "art market"?
Where to buy art
How to describe art
Prints vs. originals
20th & 21st Century Art
About the teacher:
With more than 20 years of experience in fine art and antiquities in locations around the world, and a passion for helping others identify and preserve fine art, Elizabeth Ruffner, founder of Ruffner Art Advisory, brings world class service and expertise to her roots in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Ruffner Art Advisory is a full-service art advisory providing art appraisal, museum-quality cataloging service, art curation, registration, brokerage, conservation and restoration services to clients across the Southeast U.S. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Ruffner Art Advisory works with individuals, family offices and estate planning attorneys to help their clients create a collection of art that is as beautiful as it is valuable. With more than 20 years of experience, Ruffner Art Advisory is passionate about helping others build their collections and preserve their wealth with strategies designed to complement an individual's financial planning and wealth management services.