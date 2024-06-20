Art Deco Fashion

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Black and white photo of a woman posing in 1920s style clothing.

Inspired by our current exhibition Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection, this fashion show brings the bold styles and vibrant colors of Art Deco to the wardrobe, featuring local models styled by Chery Jordan.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.

Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection organized by Museum of Glass, Tacoma, WA.