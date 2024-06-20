Art Deco Fashion

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Inspired by our current exhibition Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection, this fashion show brings the bold styles and vibrant colors of Art Deco to the wardrobe, featuring local models styled by Chery Jordan.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.

Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection organized by Museum of Glass, Tacoma, WA.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Fashion & Trunk Shows
4232670968
please enable javascript to view
to
