Art Deco Glass Exhibition Opening

× Expand Pierre D’Avesn (French, 1901-1990), Vase with spiral design, circa 1926-1931, press-molded opal glass, 7 1/2 x 8 1/4 in. (19.1 x 21.0 cm). Collection of David Huchthausen. Photo by Lloyd Shugart. Vase with Spiral Design

Be among the first to view our newest exhibit Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection at the opening celebration!

Drawn from a private collection, this exhibition showcases the characteristic clean lines, geometric shapes, and bright colors of Art Deco, a popular art movement from the 1920s to 1930s that had artists, designers, and architects throughout the world adopting the style.

Organized by Museum of Glass, Tacoma, WA.