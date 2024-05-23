Art Deco Glass Exhibition Opening

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Be among the first to view our newest exhibit Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection at the opening celebration!

Drawn from a private collection, this exhibition showcases the characteristic clean lines, geometric shapes, and bright colors of Art Deco, a popular art movement from the 1920s to 1930s that had artists, designers, and architects throughout the world adopting the style.

Organized by Museum of Glass, Tacoma, WA.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Art Deco Glass Exhibition Opening - 2024-05-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art Deco Glass Exhibition Opening - 2024-05-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art Deco Glass Exhibition Opening - 2024-05-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art Deco Glass Exhibition Opening - 2024-05-23 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight