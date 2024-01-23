Art as Healing: Painting - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

The dreary winter days are upon us which is all the more reason to come join us for this winter themed art class. We will start out with a short meditation to set our intentions for our class, and then we will dive into our creative masterpieces. This class will focus on painting as our medium, and you will go home with something new to hang in your home. These art classes are designed to give you creative freedom with some guidance from the instructor so everyone’s art will be different, but meaningful to you.

Supplies: All supplies are included.

About the instructor:

A southern girl with a creative heart, Katie Brobst is a Red Bank resident who loves to share her love of the arts with others. She is inspired by the nature and music of our region and is drawn to creating art sustainably. Specializing in acrylic painting, Katie brings to her classes not just the knowledge of how to paint, but also how to use art as a way of relaxing and therapy. Katie moved to Chattanooga 9 years ago on a whim and quickly found home in the Scenic City. Outside of painting, she also is a children’s book illustrator and graphic designer. When she is not creating art, she is often found somewhere outside kayaking, reading, or spending time with others. Please note: Katie is not a licensed or credentialed art therapist.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Art as Healing: Painting - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-01-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art as Healing: Painting - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-01-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art as Healing: Painting - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-01-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art as Healing: Painting - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-01-23 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

January 19, 2024

Saturday

January 20, 2024

Sunday

January 21, 2024

Monday

January 22, 2024

Tuesday

January 23, 2024

Wednesday

January 24, 2024

Thursday

January 25, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours