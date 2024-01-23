Art as Healing: Painting - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2024/1/23/art-as-healing-painting photos for classes horizontal - Breathing Arts

The dreary winter days are upon us which is all the more reason to come join us for this winter themed art class. We will start out with a short meditation to set our intentions for our class, and then we will dive into our creative masterpieces. This class will focus on painting as our medium, and you will go home with something new to hang in your home. These art classes are designed to give you creative freedom with some guidance from the instructor so everyone’s art will be different, but meaningful to you.

Supplies: All supplies are included.

About the instructor:

A southern girl with a creative heart, Katie Brobst is a Red Bank resident who loves to share her love of the arts with others. She is inspired by the nature and music of our region and is drawn to creating art sustainably. Specializing in acrylic painting, Katie brings to her classes not just the knowledge of how to paint, but also how to use art as a way of relaxing and therapy. Katie moved to Chattanooga 9 years ago on a whim and quickly found home in the Scenic City. Outside of painting, she also is a children’s book illustrator and graphic designer. When she is not creating art, she is often found somewhere outside kayaking, reading, or spending time with others. Please note: Katie is not a licensed or credentialed art therapist.