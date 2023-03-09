Art+ Issues: Art Health & Social Justice with CHI Memorial

Hunter Museum of American Art
Art + Issues
Inspired by themes in Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom,
this year’s partnership program with CHI Memorial focuses on teen
mental health, identity and sexuality.
Fostering a space for creation and truth-sharing, local Black and Latinx
creatives will work with youth in community spaces to create a
performance featuring The Pop-Up Project, Marcus Ellsworth, Janelle
Jezebelle and Jordan Scruggs. Information from local agencies offering
support for youth will be available. Free and open to all.
In partnership with CHI Memorial’s Art Therapies & Well Being
Program, the Hunter is proud to continue this program series featuring
local creatives exploring health and social justice in our community.
Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom is organized by the Knoxville
Museum of Art.
Local support is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.