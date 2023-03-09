Art+ Issues: Art Health & Social Justice with CHI Memorial

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Inspired by themes in Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom,

this year’s partnership program with CHI Memorial focuses on teen

mental health, identity and sexuality.

Fostering a space for creation and truth-sharing, local Black and Latinx

creatives will work with youth in community spaces to create a

performance featuring The Pop-Up Project, Marcus Ellsworth, Janelle

Jezebelle and Jordan Scruggs. Information from local agencies offering

support for youth will be available. Free and open to all.

In partnership with CHI Memorial’s Art Therapies & Well Being

Program, the Hunter is proud to continue this program series featuring

local creatives exploring health and social justice in our community.

Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom is organized by the Knoxville

Museum of Art.

Local support is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Politics & Activism
to
