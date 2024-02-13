Art and Music Lab - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Image credit: © 2023 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/ADAGP, Paris, Vasily Kandinsky, Composition 8, 1923, Oil in Canvas, 55 x 79 in Guggenheim Museum Image credit: © 2023 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/ADAGP, Paris, Vasily Kandinsky, Composition 8, 1923, Oil in Canvas, 55 x 79 in Guggenheim Museum

Play and improvise in this workshop centered around spontaneity in art. We will do exercises that combine music with art making, using drawing and painting materials. Ages 16 and up or Age 10 and up if accompanied by an adult.

Supplies: All supplies included. Musicians are welcome to bring hand held acoustic instruments, and people may bring special drawing materials they like to use in crafting or art making. Please dress for mess!

About the instructor:

Christy Singleton is a visual artist and vocalist/songwriter and educator. You can find more information about Christy on her website. Images of one of her video and music projects can be seen here. She also has taught meditative forest experiences in collaboration with The Chattery and looks forward to bringing her expertise in art and music to students of all abilities, ages and backgrounds.