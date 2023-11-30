Art Together

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Itty bitty artists ages 3-5 are invited to attend a special art making class designed for them and their adventurous adult caregiver! On the last Thursday of the month, child and adult duos can squish, build and create at the Hunter. Classes each month will focus on a different artwork in the museum and feature new art activities that explore texture, color, and shape.

Wear your art making clothes and bring a snack and water bottle. All materials will be provided. Admission is for one adult and one child.

If you would like to bring more than one child or have any other questions, please contact Christine Bespalec at cbespalec@huntermuseum.org.

Non-Members: $25

Members: $20

Register here: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Art-Together-30Nov2023

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
4232670968
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Art Together - 2023-11-30 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art Together - 2023-11-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art Together - 2023-11-30 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art Together - 2023-11-30 10:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

November 21, 2023

Wednesday

November 22, 2023

Thursday

November 23, 2023

Friday

November 24, 2023

Saturday

November 25, 2023

Sunday

November 26, 2023

Monday

November 27, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours